NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy's Delhi residence raided by CBI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday confirmed that raids are going on at Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chairperson of NDTV, Prannoy Roy's residence in Delhi.

According to CBI sources, a case has been registered against Prannoy, Radhika Roy and a private company for causing an alleged loss to ICICI bank to the tune of 48 Crore.

Searches are being conducted at the residence of the Roys at Greater Kailash-I in New Delhi, sources said adding that four locations are under scanner.