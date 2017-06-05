  1. Sify.com
  4. NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy's Delhi residence raided by CBI

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 05, 2017 10:52 hrs
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday confirmed that raids are going on at Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chairperson of NDTV, Prannoy Roy's residence in Delhi.

According to CBI sources, a case has been registered against Prannoy, Radhika Roy and a private company for causing an alleged loss to ICICI bank to the tune of 48 Crore.

Searches are being conducted at the residence of the Roys at Greater Kailash-I in New Delhi, sources said  adding that four locations are under scanner.

In November 2015, the ED had slapped a Rs 2,030 crore notice on NDTV  for allegedly violating FEMA provisions for routing huge funds through the channel's foreign units.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India rejected NDTV's application to compound from the Rs 2,030 crore notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. NDTV has countered the allegations as fake.

Further details are awaited in this regard

