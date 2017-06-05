NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy's Delhi residence raided by CBI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday confirmed that raids are going on at Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chairperson of NDTV, Prannoy Roy's residence in Delhi.
According to CBI sources, a case has been registered against Prannoy, Radhika Roy and a private company for causing an alleged loss to ICICI bank to the tune of 48 Crore.
Searches are being conducted at the residence of the Roys at Greater Kailash-I in New Delhi, sources said adding that four locations are under scanner.
In November 2015, the ED had slapped a Rs 2,030 crore notice on NDTV for allegedly violating FEMA provisions for routing huge funds through the channel's foreign units.
Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India rejected NDTV's application to compound from the Rs 2,030 crore notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. NDTV has countered the allegations as fake.
Prannoy Roy of NDTV being raided by IT Dept. India officially a Goonda Raj, anyone critical of govt will be crushed by official machinery.— Ajai Shukla (@ajaishukla) June 5, 2017
Fear of law is necessary and it should be applied no matter who you are: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on CBI raids at Prannoy Roy's locations pic.twitter.com/gdN4FUq32O— ANI (@ANI_news) June 5, 2017
Today’s CBI raid on @PrannoyRoyNDTV is a defining moment: the last time this sort of thing happened was during the Emergency— Praveen Swami (@praveenswami) June 5, 2017
Further details are awaited in this regard
If Indian media does not stand with Mr Prannoy Roy u can be rest assured your turn will come soon. India officially no longer a democracy.— Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) June 5, 2017