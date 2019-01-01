Necessary for every Indian to say Jai Bharat, Jai Hind: Union Minister Mandavia

It is necessary for every Indian to say 'Jai Hind' and 'Jai Bharat' as these words "connect us to our nation," said Union Minister of State Mansukh Lal Mandavia on Tuesday.

"It is necessary for every Indian citizen to say 'Jai Hind ' and 'Jai Bharat.' This is not a political issue. There is nothing wrong in saying 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Bharat.' These words connect us with our nation," said Mandavia, while talking exclusively to ANI.

Mandavia's statement comes close on the heels of the notification of Gujarat government on Monday, mandating the school children to say Jai Hind or Jai Bharat in response to their roll calls.

"Nationalism should be taught to everyone from the very childhood so that when they grow up they become citizens, who are dedicated to the cause of nation and national interest," further said Mandavia. A notification regarding the use of Jai Hind and Jai Bharat in the schools of Gujarat was issued by the state government on Monday, which is applicable to the students from Class I to XII. (ANI)