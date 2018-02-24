Nedumbassery human trafficking case: Verdict out

A Special CBI Court convicted the seven accused in the case of human trafficking in Nedumbassery, Kochi on Saturday.

Out of the accused, four convicts were given 10 years imprisonment and Rs 2 Lakh penalty. The remaining three were given seven years of imprisonment along with Rs 52,000 penalty.

One of the seven accused is absconding.

According to the reports, the case pertains to the illegal trafficking of women from Kerala to brothels in West Asia. The trial proceedings were completed at the CBI Court.

The Crime Branch, in its report, had also said that they suspected the involvement of police officers in aiding the human trafficking racket that had allegedly been operating through the Cochin international airport at Nedumbassery, for several years. (ANI)