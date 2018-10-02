Need new freedom struggle against PM Modi govt: Congress

[India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC), on the occasion of the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, said that there is an urgent need for a new freedom struggle to confront Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

"Today, a new freedom struggle is the urgent need of the hour - a massive movement to combat the forces of divisiveness and prejudice, to confront the Modi government whose politics is the politics of threat and intimidation, the politics of polarization and divisiveness, the politics of crushing debate and dissent, the politics of imposing an artificial uniformity in a nation of extraordinary diversity, the politics of hate and vendetta, the politics of subverting all Constitutional values, principles and practices, the politics of lies, deceit, fraud and subterfuge," the CWC said.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of misusing Mahatma Gandhi for electoral gain, the CWC further noted, "Appropriating Mahatma's legacy may be politically expedient for some, but imbibing his principles and values in thought, word and deed is impossible for those who see in the Mahatma only electoral opportunities. One may borrow the Mahatma's spectacles for publicity campaigns, but implementing his vision will remain unfulfilled unless his principles are followed." The CWC also appealed the entire country to fearlessly defend and uphold India's foundational values and the idea of India, which Mahatma Gandhi stood for, lived for and even sacrificed his life for. The CWC also paid tribute to former prime minister and Gandhian, Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 114th birth anniversary. The CWC noted that 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' is not a slogan but a cardinal principle of faith for the Congress party. Earlier, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government thrives on the ideology of hatred and communalism. "The Modi Government never respected Gandhi ji, today they are misusing him for political benefit. The Modi Government believes in spreading hatred and fear in the society," Surjewala had said while addressing a press conference in Wardha. (ANI)