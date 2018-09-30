Need to fulfill Bapu's dream of Swachh Bharat: PM Modi

[India], Sept 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the countrymen to contribute in fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's 'Swachh Bharat' dream.

"It's been over seventy years since Independence but Bapu's dream of a Swachh Bharat remains unfulfilled. Together, we have to fulfill this dream. In the last four years, we have covered significant ground in Swachh Bharat Mission but we must continue to do more," he said while addressing a gathering here.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi said that inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, everyone must work together for a cleaner and greener tomorrow.

On September 15, Prime Minister Modi had launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement', which aims at fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a Clean India. A day ahead of the movement, the Prime Minister had written personalised letters to nearly 2000 citizens from different walks of life inviting them to join the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' and strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission. Prior to inaugurating the Mahatma Gandhi museum here today, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the gathering, said Gujarat is blessed to be so closely associated with the father of the nation. "Bapu always said that think of the last person in the queue, the poorest person, and serve the underprivileged. Inspired by this ideal we are serving the poor. Through our initiatives, we want to transform their lives. We want to build homes for the poor," he added. Prime Minister Modi, who was on a day's visit to Gujarat, inaugurated the newly-built Mahatma Gandhi Museum at Alfred High School in Rajkot. Earlier in the day, he had inaugurated three Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals at Anjar in Kutch. At Anand, the Prime Minister inaugurated a number of modern food processing facilities, including Amul's ultra-modern chocolate plant, and laid the foundation stone for the expansion of Amul manufacturing facilities at Anand and Khatraj. He also inaugurated Anand Agricultural University's incubation center-cum-center of excellence in food processing. (ANI)