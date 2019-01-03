Need to overcome difficulties of data shortage in food, agriculture sectors: KCR

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asserted that there is a need to overcome the difficulties arising out of non-availability of appropriate statistical data pertaining to food and agriculture sectors.

"Greater results can be achieved if a farmer is brought into organised sector. The state needs to be divided into crop colonies. Crores of people are dependent on agriculture and horticulture in the state and hence these two departments should work to fulfill their needs and aspiration," KCR said in a statement.

Rao asserted that in agriculture, horticulture, food processing and in exports of processed food products Telangana should be on top among all other states in the country. He also claimed that Telangana is a role model for the cause of farmer.

Earlier this week, Chief Advisor to Government Rajiv Sharma, advisor Anurag Sharma, chief Secretary SK. Joshi, CMO officers S Narsing Rao, Smita Sabarwal, principal secretary of finance Rama Krishna Rao, principal secretary for agriculture Parthasarathy, principal secretary for industries Jayesh Ranjan, DGP Mahender Reddy, TSIIC chairman Bala Mallu Whip Palle Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Srinivas Reddy, former minister Cheruku Muthyam Reddy, MLAs Maheswar Reddy, Anand and agriculture and horticulture officers were part of a meeting that Rao chaired to discuss issues related to agriculture, horticulture, and food processing.

During the meeting, Rao asserted that the purpose of the same is not to take a decision immediately but to understand issues related to food processing.

"This meeting is not for taking a decision right now, we are here to understand issues connected to food processing. Unfortunately, in the absence of appropriate statistical data, it is becoming difficult to take decisions. We need data on the amount of rice produced, fruits produced etc. If agriculture, horticulture, and other connected departments are hand in hand then only we can get good results," he said.

Furthermore, he emphasised, "Rectification and purification of land records has been done and the extent of agriculture land is identified. Now we need to ensure minimum support price for the agriculture product. All this is a cycle and chain process."

"If every farmer prefers similar crops then there will be problems. The farmer needs to be educated against this. If we can build confidence in farmer for which we should take a pledge that they would be benefitted if they change their mindset it would give excellent results. I met agriculture economist Ashok Gulati in my recent visit to Delhi and invited them to the state to conduct a workshop on these issues for which he has agreed and will be visiting the state shortly," said the chief minister.

He claimed that if food processing is done, agricultural produce will get a better price. "Any agriculture product will get a better price only with value addition through food processing. For this, we need to establish food processing industries. We should translate our ideas into action and execute them. We need to decide how many food processing units are to be started in a particular area," he added.

Moreover, KCR stressed on knowing the best interest of farmers, and said, "The agriculture department should know as to what seed is sown in every inch of land. Quality seeds are to be supplied to the farmer. There should be terrific research about it. Every village shall produce the vegetables required for that particular village and the surplus should be sent to urban areas."

Rao informed that the government is ready to spend any amount of money for research, learning, and establishment of successful food processing units. He also asked the officials to develop an action plan in this regard. (ANI)