Need to overhaul Indian education system on the lines of Finland: Mohan Bhagwat

[India], September 9 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that there is a need to overhaul the existing Indian education system on the lines of Finland, which is based on ancient Indian Gurukul system.

There is a "consensus in the society" that the education system needs to be revived, Bhagwat said at the launch of the Indian Education Manual (Bhartiya Shiksha Granth Mala) by Ahmedabad based think-tank Punarutthan Vidyapeeth.

"Every time whenever there is a talk of progress or development, one looks at U.S. or U.K. On the other hand, in the area of education, Finland has the best school education system in the world, which is similar to ancient Indian Gurukul system," said Bhagwat, and added that "Finland education system is vastly different from that of U.S., U.K. and other European countries".

Bhagwat said that the notable freedom fighters from the Indian history including Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore had been educated under a "western" system but were never influenced by it. Bhagwat was pointing out that it is not only the schooling, but a child's parents and the atmosphere at home and in the society play a larger role in upbringing of children. Bhagwat said various RSS outfits have spoken out against "westernised" education and its impact on our culture. (ANI)