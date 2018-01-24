Need to stop 'Padmaavat' release at any cost: Karni Sena

[India] January 24 (ANI): A day before 'Padmaavat's release, Rajput Karni Sena Chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Wednesday reiterated their stand of not allowing the screening at any cost.

Speaking to ANI, Kalvi said, "We need to stop 'Padmaavat' at any cost. The Censor Board can even withdraw the certificate under Section 5D of Cinematograph Act, 1952. Why are not these constitutional steps being taken into account?"

He also warned of dire consequences if the release of 'Padmaavat' was not stalled.

"15 states, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, were concerned after the Supreme Court order came in favour of the movie. I am not afraid of being arrested. Our pride is in danger and we are not going to tolerate this", Kalvi asserted. With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus edging closer to its release date, the protests led by the Rajput communities and other fringe outfits are taking a violent form in various parts of the country. In some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Haryana, the members of Karni Sena resorted to burning posters and vandalising the ticket counter of the movie theatres. Yesterday, the Supreme Court refused to modify its earlier order on the controversy-ridden film. The apex court had earlier set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of the flick. (ANI)