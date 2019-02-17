Needy were neglected for 70 years, says PM in veiled attack on Cong

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Congress for having "neglected" the needy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday said the BJP-led NDA government is committed to uplift those who were devoid of basic amenities for the last 70 years.

Modi was addressing a public gathering in Barauni after laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Bihar.

"The NDA government’s vision of development runs on two parallel lines, one being infrastructure development and the other is to uplift those sections of the society who have been struggling to avail even basic amenities for over 70 years now," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "Our government's journey of development is operating on two tracks. To provide infrastructure schemes, industrial development and modern facilities to the people and to make lives of those who have been denied, exploited, victimised and have been struggling for infrastructure for the past 70 years." Referring to the anger and grief in the country after the dastardly Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, Modi said, “I feel the same fire in my heart that’s burning inside you." The Prime Minister paid tribute to bravehearts of the Pulwama terror attack. "I pay my tributes to Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha from Patna and Bhagalpur’s braveheart Ratan Kumar Thakur who sacrificed their lives for the country. I express my sympathies with their families," he said. After laying foundation stones of the projects in the state, Modi said that these projects will transform Bihar and will certainly provide employment to the youth. "Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Yojana is one of the several projects which have been launched with the aim to transform Bihar as well as eastern India. Under this Yojana, states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha are being connected through gas pipelines," Modi said. The foundation stone of the 9 million metric ton (MMT) AVU of the Barauni Refinery Expansion Project was laid by Modi. The Prime Minister also digitally laid the foundation stone for Patna Metro Rail Project and inaugurated the Patna City Gas Distribution Project by pressing a button. Along with the expansion of Barauni refinery project, Modi also laid foundation stone of Haldia LPG pipeline up to Patna and Muzaffarpur, a medical college in Chhapra, besides that for upgradation of two medical colleges in Gaya and Bhagalpur. Later at a rally in Hazaribagh in Jhakhand, the Prime Minister said, "With the motive of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', the central government is working for poor, women, youth, backward castes, adivasis and others. Jharkhand has always worked towards empowering women." Modi said Captain Shikha Surabhi was praised all over India for showcasing her biking skills during the Republic Day parade earlier this year. The Prime Minister also digitally laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Jhakhand, besides digitally inaugurating three medical colleges at Hazaribagh, Dumka and Palamu (ANI)