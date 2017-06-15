Neeru Chadha elected as first Indian woman member of International Sea Tribunal

[India], June 15 (ANI): Neeru Chadha has been elected as the first Indian woman member of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), a top body which adjudicates cases related to the international law of the seas.

"Indian expertise on ITLOS stage! Neeru Chadha elected as 1st Indian woman on Int'l Tribunal 4 Law of Seas w/ most votes in Asia Pacific Group," MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in a tweet.

The Indian nominee topped the ballot for the Asia-Pacific group in an election held on June 14, for a seat on the tribunal.

Chadha, the first woman Chief Legal Advisor to the Ministry of External Affairs, becomes the first Indian woman to hold a high-ranking UN position after Vijaya Laxmi Pandit.(ANI)