NEET 2017: SC refuses to give urgent hearing to plea

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to give an urgent hearing to the plea filed by NGO, Sankalp Charitable trust, seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) which was conducted on May 7.

The apex court said that the Madras High Court is hearing the matter and had already stayed the publication of the NEET results.

The Top court has asked the petitioner, the NGO, to mention the matter before it next week.

"The question papers of the NEET examination, which was conducted in May 7, in Bihar was also leaked and thereby, the examination should be cancelled," claimed the petitioner in its petition

The NGO also sought a direction for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the entire matter. The petition, filed by nine students, contended that the NEET exam, was not conducted uniformly, that different sets of question papers were set despite assurance given to the students that uniform syllabus would be followed. The petitioners highlighted that different question papers were provided to students, who opted for English and Tamil papers. It was alleged that the English question paper was tougher compared to the Tamil paper. Last week, the court sought Union Health Secretary's stand on a plea for cancellation of the NEET 2017 exam for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses. (ANI)