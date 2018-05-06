NEET 2018 ends: Test paper rated lengthy by candidates; Check exam review here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 on May 6. More than 13 lakh students have appeared for the examination across 2255 centres spread across various cities of the nation.

NEET 2018 paper consisted of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany & Zoology). The duration of test would be three hours.

Each item carries 4 marks. For each correct response the candidate will get 4 marks. For each incorrect response one mark will be deducted from the total score.

The results of NEET 2018 exam would be declared on June 5, 2018 before which the central board will release the answer keys and OMR sheets.

Candidates who had appeared for the exams term NEET 2018 question paper as moderate to tough.The primary reason quoted by them is the trickiness involved in understanding the questions of certain sections, especially botany .Many felt the questions were too hard to interpret and answer.

Physics was also called to be a lengthy affair making candidates to spend more time in solving them thus increasing the duration stipulated for other areas.

Chemistry seemed to be quite easy for a majority of the test takers except for the numerical problems that involved calculations.Apart from it, there were not much of complaints from candidates.

According to the reviews shared by candidates, the overall difficulty of NEET 2018 is of moderate level and managing time is the key to complete the paper within the given period.

CBSE shall release the answer key of question paper on their website cbseneet.nic.in in the coming weeks. They will also display the OMR sheets so candidates can check their recorded options.

The final results of NEET 2017 will be declared on 5th June, 2018 (Thursday)