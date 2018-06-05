NEET 2018 topper's marks card a jaw dropper!

[India] Jun 5(ANI): The topper of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 Kalpana Kumari's marks card is deemed to be a reflection of the perseverance she showed in emerging successful with flying colours.

Kumari secured 691 marks out of 720, out of which she got 171 of 180 marks in Physics, 160 of 180 in Chemistry and 360 of 360 in Biology, thus securing 99.99 percent overall.

"I am really happy that I topped the entrance test for my dream career of becoming a doctor. I didn't face any problem in the examination process. For now, I want to take admission in a good medical college for MBBS," she told ANI.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the 2018 Under-Graduate results of NEET on Monday, nearly two hours after the Supreme Court refused to stay the announcement of the results. Over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the national medical entrance exam at 2,225 centres across the country on May 7. (ANI)