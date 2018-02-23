NEET mandatory for candidates to pursue medical degree from abroad after May 2018

New Delhi: The Health Ministry has clarified that students wanting to study medical course in a foreign country after May 2018 must qualify common national entrance examination NEET.





It also said that the candidates who have already taken admission under the current regulations to pursure primary medicla courses with eligible certificates from Medical Council of India )MCI) will be 'exempted' from qualifying NEET.





It also said students who have already taken admission under present regulations to pursue primary medical courses by taking eligibility certificate from Medical Council of India (MCI) were "exempted" from qualifying NEET.



Currently, students wishing to study medicine in any government or private medical college within the country have to clear NEET, which came into existence in 2016. And, those pursuing medical education abroad have to qualify a screening test called Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE) for registration to practice in India after obtaining primary medical qualification (MBBS) overseas.

Approving the Medical Council of India (MCI)'s proposal to amend the Screening Test Regulations 2002, the Health Ministry earlier in a statement said - "The Indian citizens/ overseas citizen of India intending to obtain primary medical qualification from any medical institution outside India, on or after May 2018, shall have to mandatorily qualify the NEET for admission to MBBS course abroad." The clarification came after students raised grievences urging the ministry to exempt those who have already gone abroad from qualifying the NEET.

