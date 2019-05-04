NEET postponed in Odisha due to cyclone Fani

[India], May 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Saturday postponed the National Medical Entrance exam, NEET in Odisha, which was scheduled to be held on May 5, in the wake of the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

Taking to Twitter, R Subrahmanyam, education secretary in the Ministry of Human Resource Development said, "#NEET exam scheduled for 5th May in Odisha postponed as per the request of State Govt working on relief and rehabilitation work in the wake of #FaniCyclone. Revised dates for the exam in Odisha will be announced soon. @DG_NTA @PrakashJavdekar @CMO_Odisha."

Earlier, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Goa president, Ahraz Mulla also penned down a letter to the President, Prime Minister and Union HRD ministry -- requesting them to postpone NEET exam, in view of difficulties faced by the students due to cyclone 'Fani' in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Cyclone Fani made landfall in the morning of May 3 and wreaked havoc in the state of Odisha. It has claimed three lives and left more than 160 injured, besides causing large scale destruction of property. (ANI)