NEET row: Family of Tamil Nadu girl who committed suicide sends back Rs 7-lakh cheque

Chennai: The family of S Anitha, the 17-year-old medical aspirant who killed herself last week, refused to take a cheque for Rs 7 lakh from the Tamil Nadu government on Monday, NDTV reported.

Anitha hanged herself on Friday, allegedly after failing to secure a medical seat through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. She had challenged the applicability of the entrance test, the deciding factor in admissions to undergraduate medical and dentistry colleges, in the Supreme Court.

"Anitha died to get exemption from NEET and not for any government aid," Anitha's brother Mani Ratnam said, turning away G Laxmi Priya the district collector of the state's Ariyalur, who visited the family to hand over a cheque.

Anitha had scored 1,176 out of 1,200 in her Class 12 examinations under the Tamil Nadu state board – a score that would have easily got her into a government medical college. But, last month the Supreme Court had ordered that admissions in Tamil Nadu would also be based on Neet and not the Class 12 results.

But the Supreme Court ordered last month that admissions in Tamil Nadu would be based not on Class 12 marks but on NEET, the national common entrance exam, which Anitha could not crack. She had pleaded before the Supreme Court that poor students like her who lived in villages could not afford private coaching classes that richer students in cities could, giving them an advantage in the competitive exam.

There have been protests across the state since Friday, when Anitha hanged herself. Amid huge public anger, activists and political rivals have accused both the E Palaniswami government of the AIADMK in the state and the BJP government at the Centre of letting down the state's students.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who belongs to Tamil Nadu, had promised the Centre's support for an Ordinance or executive order to exempt the state from NEET for a year, but in court, the Attorney General said the Centre could not back the move.

Opposition parties have called it the "NEET fiasco." DMK leader MK Stalin has promised to take forward the fight against NEET. "DMK will align with like-minded forces to uphold the key Dravidian policy of social justice, retrieve the rights of the state, bring Education under the State List and ensure nobody else suffers Anitha's fate in Tamil Nadu," he said in a letter to his partymen on the weekend.

For nine years the Tamil Nadu government had abolished an entrance exam, granting admission to medical courses based on Class 12 state board marks, saying it allowed students from villages and small towns to enter medical colleges too. Last year, the Supreme Court had exempted Tamil Nadu from NEET, but this year it refused.

The Centre has argued for a level playing field across states and has also said that with 85 per cent seats in Tamil Nadu's medical colleges reserved for students from the state, they get first chance at admission anyway.

However Tamil Nadu counters that saying NEET largely favours CBSE students in the state and those who can afford private coaching and not the the 85 per cent students who study under the state board schools.