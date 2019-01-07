Nehru Library has catalogued Syama Prasad Mookerjee papers: Govt

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has catalogued and preserved the collection of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee papers in the archives.

The papers of RSS' founding chief Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar are preserved with the Microfilm Division of the NMML and have not been catalogued.

This information was given by Minister of State for Culture (Independent Charge) Mahesh Sharma in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Giving details, he said the scanning of Mookerjee papers has been completed while the papers of Savarkar and Hedgewar have not been digitised. Mookerjee was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the parent organisation of the BJP. (ANI)