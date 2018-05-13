Neither Siddaramaiah, nor Yeddyurappa will become CM: JD (S)

[India] May 13 (ANI): Former prime minister HD. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) on Sunday claimed that neither Siddaramaiah, nor B.S. Yeddyurappa will become Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Talking to ANI, the JD (S) National General Secretary Danish Ali said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Chief Ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa are making claims of forming next government in the state but the results will prove them wrong.

"Both Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa are going to swallow their words in the afternoon of May 15 (result day) as they won't be able to become Chief Minister. People of Karnataka want to see HD Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister," Ali said.

Kumaraswamy is the chief ministerial face of the JD(S). Out of 224, elections were held in 222 assembly constituencies on Saturday and the results are scheduled to be declared on May 15. The JD (S) leader also rejected the exit polls, many of which have predicted that the JD(S) will emerge as a 'kingmaker' in the hung assembly. "We outrightly reject the opinion-making polls and the exit polls. My appeal to all the stakeholders is this that if these opinion polls and exit polls prove to be wrong then they should be banned because they are doing a lot of injustice to the people of this country, and particularly to the regional parties," Ali said. Commenting on Siddaramaiah's tweet that exit polls are entertainment for two days and Congress will form the government, the JD (S) leader said, "One may accept that these exit polls are entertainment for few TV channels, but his (Siddaramaiah) other claim is wrong. He is dreaming. I was on the ground and can say this much that these exit polls will be proved wrong as far as JDS is concerned. They are underestimating a lot about the JDS." Various exit polls have given mixed predictions. Some have predicted that the BJP will form next government and some said the Congress will cross touch the magic number of 113 seats. (ANI)