Nepal: Air India flight overshoots main runway in Tribhuvan airport

[Nepal], June 02 (ANI): An Air India flight overshot the main runway of Tribhuvan International Airport here on Sunday morning.

The Airbus A320-214, which took off from Delhi in the morning for Nepal, miss-approached the runway while landing. However, it was landed back safely, said airport authorities.

"Air India's flight from Delhi on Sunday morning had over-shoot while landing at around 8:55 am. It went to Nijgadh and returned back from there at around 9:45 am," Tribhuwan International Airport General Manager Raj Kumar Chettri confirmed.

"Due to various operational reasons, in the best interest of safety, a pilot decides to Go-around. This was one such case," said Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar. (ANI)