Nepal, Bangladesh and Aus PMs congratulate PM Modi

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Prime Ministers of Nepal, Bangladesh and Australia joined their fellow world leaders in extending their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as electoral trends point towards a sweeping victory for him in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli extended his wishes in a congratulatory phone call to Prime Minister Modi today, during which both the leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the warm bilateral relations shared by India and Nepal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi was also congratulated by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. "The two leaders pledged to continue to raise the India-Bangladesh relationship to unprecedented new heights. They recognised the importance of rapidly completing on-going plans for deepening the partnership in security trade, transportation, energy and people to people ties," an official statement said.

The two close neighbours also discussed the importance of rapidly completing on-going plans for deepening the partnership in security trade, transportation, energy and people to people ties. "Doing so within the next 3 years would have specific significance in view of the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020 and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Liberation in 2021," the statement added.

Furthermore, both Prime Minister Modi and Hasina agreed to meet at the earliest to deepen bilateral ties.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who recently won the Australian elections against all odds, also congratulated the Indian leader on his "historic re-election."

"Congratulations @narendramodi on your historic re-election as Prime Minister of India. Australia and India enjoy a strong, vibrant and strategic partnership, and our India Economic Strategy will take our ties to a new level. I look forward to meeting again soon," Morrison said.

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, the BJP on Thursday got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own 300-mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term. (ANI)