Nepal-India bus service to strengthen ties: Adityanath

[India], May 12 (ANI): After welcoming a friendship bus service between India and Nepal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that it will further strengthen ties with the neighbouring country.

Adityanath received the Janakpur-Ayodhya Bus flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The bus, which is also known as the Nepal -India Friendship Bus Service, completed its maiden trip as it arrived at Ayodhya.

"This service could only be initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who introduced it to strengthen our bond. This service will march towards friendship, development and security for both the countries," Adityanath said while addressing a gathering here.

"I was privileged enough to welcome the guests in our country. India and Nepal are known for their strong relations. This event was a historic one and will be remembered by all," Adityanath added. The bus was launched jointly by Prime Minister Modi and his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli in Janakpur as part of the Ramayan Circuit Bus Service. The new bus route is aimed at increasing tourism between the two countries. On Friday, Prime Minister Modi said, "Tourism is developing at a fast pace across the world. The Ramayan Circuit has immense potential." It has been further reported that there will be a number of routes to be launched between India and Nepal. (ANI)