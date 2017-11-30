Nepali duo steals defence forces uniform in Ludhiana's govt factory

[India], Nov 30 (ANI): Around 60 uniforms of various defence forces were stolen by a Nepali father-son duo from a factory in Ludhiana's Civil Lines.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the factory owner found out that many Border Security Force (BSF) and Navy uniforms along with some cash and laptops were missing from his factory.

Factory owner Sonu Dhand accused the Nepali father son-duo living in his factory of the theft.

"We produce uniforms of all forces in our factory and are government suppliers. A Nepali father and son, who were living inside the factory building, stole cash, uniforms and laptops from our factory. They had keys of the building," Dhand told ANI.

An FIR has been registered while investigation into the matter is underway. Concerned about the misuse of the uniform, Dhand said, "The uniforms stolen were of BSF and Navy. We don't know whether the label was stamped on the uniforms or not, because we label everything. We hope that those uniforms are not misused." Additional Deputy Commissioner Rattan Singh Brar confirmed the incident and said, "The father and son had been working there for 20 years and stole 60 uniforms. We will catch them soon."(ANI)