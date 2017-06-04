Netaji's kin demands SIT to unravel mystery behind his death

[India], June 4 (ANI): Grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Bengal BJP?vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose has urged the Central Government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unravel the mystery behind the freedom fighter's demise.

Bose has also asserted that the SIT should comprise of members from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a member from their family.

Bose later took to Twitter to reiterate his stand on the issue.

"If the Govt. Of India seriously wants to solve #NetajiMystery , a Special Investigation Team must be formed with immediate effect," he tweeted. According to reports, Bose has even sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for this demand. The recent RTI disclosure from the Centre, declaring that Netaji died in the plane crash, drew flak and severe criticism not only from the members of the Bose family, but also from the Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other Opposition parties. For years now, Chandra Kumar Bose has led the section of people, who have raised doubts against the theory that Netaji died in an air-crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945. While demanding that Prime Minister Modi starts negotiations with the governments of Russia, England and Japan to solve the mystery, the Chandra Kumar faction has even asked for the declassification of secret files with the Centre. (ANI)