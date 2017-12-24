Netaji's kin wants his birth anniversary to be celebrated as 'DeshPrem Diwas'

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, in an open letter, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce the former's birth anniversary (January 23) as 'Patriots Day' or 'DeshPrem Diwas'.

"The people of our nation would be happy if the NDA government declare 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, as 'Patriots Day' or 'DeshaPremDivas'," Netaji's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose tweeted.

Most of the big leaders' birthdays, who are associated with the fight for Indian Independence, are celebrated with prestigious honour, whether it is Mahatama Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru or Sardar Patel.

In a similar view, Netaji's nephew has urged the prime minister to consider celebrating the former's birth anniversary as an honourable day for India. Chandra Kumar Bose is the convenor of Netaji Open Platform. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently, thus becoming the face of the party in West Bengal. (ANI)