Netanyahu lauds PM Modi for his smart governance

[India] January 15 (ANI): Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday lauded his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for implementing economic reforms and promoting technology during his governance.

Addressing the India-Israel Business Summit here, the Israel Prime Minister said, "Prime Minister Modi, my dear friend and friend of Israel, thank you for your magnificent hospitality and friendship. I would like to tell you here that Prime Minister Modi is doing two basic but important things in his governance, one is economic reform and second is the promotion of technology. Economic reform is the key to any country's growth because you cannot move if you are stuck".

He added that India has moved in three short years (2014 to 2017) to 42 places in the business-friendly index where Israel has not reached yet. "There is not going to be anymore distinction between high tech and low tech because at the end everything is going to be technologised. In the last five to 10 years Israel has established car industries and the country has 500 startup companies that receive 500 billion dollars investment every year," Netanyahu asserted. He added that India and Israel should come together to shape a future for both the countries. "You have brilliant people in India. We have brilliant people in Israel and what we can do is shape the future together. I believe in India. I came here to say today that I am thankful to Prime Minister Modi for believing in Israel as we believe in India as well," the Israel Prime Minister stated. Earlier in the day, Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Israeli premier is accompanied by his wife Sara and a 130-member delegation from various sectors, including cyber, agriculture and defence. (ANI)