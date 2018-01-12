Netanyahu to embark on a six-day visit to India

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will embark on a six-day visit to India, starting from January 14. The visit will include New Delhi, Gujarat and Mumbai.

During his visit, the Prime Minister Netanyahu will hold meetings in the national capital with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

In addition, Netanyahu will give an inaugural speech at the Raisina Dialogue and meet with the Indo-Israeli CEOs at the forum here.

In Gujarat, the Indian and Israeli Prime Ministers will visit the Center of Excellence in Vadrad and inaugurate a Center of Excellence for date palms in Bhuj via video conference. They will also visit the iCreate innovation campus and center. In Mumbai, Netanyahu will meet with Jewish community leaders and select members of the Indian business community. He will also reach out to Bollywood in an exclusive 'Shalom Bollywood' event. Ahead of the visit, Israel's Ambassador Daniel Carmon said, "The Prime Minister's visit to India is the grand finale to the celebrations of 25 years of Growing Partnership between India and Israel. The visit will focus on the progress made between India and Israel since Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel last summer, and on shaping the next 25 years of relations between our countries and our peoples." The Israeli Prime Minister would be accompanied by a business delegation. (ANI)