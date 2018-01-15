Netanyahu to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue 2018 tomorrow

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will here on Tuesday inaugurate Raisina Dialogue 2018, themed on 'Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions & Idioms', in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and ORF Chairman Sunjoy Joshi will also be part of the inaugural session of this annual geo-political event, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

Swaraj will also deliver the Plenary Address on January 17, while the Ministers of State for Foreign Affairs M.J. Akbar and Gen. V.K. Singh, will also address the delegates at the three-day event.

The other ministers taking part in the Dialogue include the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, the Textiles and I & B Minister Smriti Irani, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha and the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

The chiefs of Army and Navy General Bipin Rawat and Admiral Sunil Lanba will also address the Dialogue, along with Admiral Harry Harris, Commander, US Pacific Command General Chris Deverell, Joint Forces Commander, UK Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Japan, and Vice Admiral Tim Barrett, Chief of Navy, Australia.

Ministerial delegations from many countries like Australia, Russia, Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Poland are attending this year's conference.

The ministers include Australia's Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne, Indonesia's Minister for Defence Ryamizard Ryacudu, Bangladesh's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Russia's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Igor Morgulov, Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign affairs Maliki Osman, Sweden's State Secretary for International and EU Affairs to Prime Minister Hans Dahlgren, Poland's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marek Magierowski, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Kazem Sajjadpour, Hungary's Minister of State for Security Policy and International Cooperation Istvan Mikola, Sri Lanka's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Vasantha Senanayake, and Mauritius' Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping PremdutKoonjoo.

Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harder and former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt are among more than 150 speakers and over 550 delegates from around 90 countries, who are participating in the Dialogue.

Speaking on the same, ORF Chairman Sunjoy Joshi said, "The Raisina Dialogue was born two years ago, in 2016, in the belief that the Asian century that the world was talking about was not about any exclusive geographical region. It was rather about the engagement of global actors with Asia and of Asia with the world. So this dialogue took birth as a platform, where the old and the new could work together, to discover their connections, their inter-dependence. It has today become a crucible for conversations and ideas that while located in India can be owned by the world."

Stressing the diplomatic importance of the conference, Joshi said, "when the world is drifting to globalisation, protectionism, restrictive borders and predatory economics, Raisina 2018 once again seeks to find strength in our common future".

"It convenes more than 500 speakers and delegates across as many as 50 topics to not just discuss the new fractures within our global order, but find the appropriate responses to these," Joshi said.

The curator of the Raisina Dialogue and the Vice President of ORF Samir Saran said, "The Raisina Dialogue is India's attempt to reclaim its role as the hub of knowledge and ideas, as during the times of Nalanda, in the 21st century."

He said, "This is Asia's largest forum with over 1800 participants, striving to make India a leading force."

The Raising Dialogue has been fast growing in strength. In the inaugural Dialogue, 120 foreign delegates from 40 countries had participated. In the second, the strength went up to more than 250 foreign participants from 65 countries. (ANI)