Netizens make hilarious comments post Yeddyurappa's resignation

[India], May 19 (ANI): Minutes after Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa announced his resignation ahead of the floor test, Netizens had some hilarious things to say.

Some of the hilarious tweets that are making the rounds are;

- Sources tell that BJP is reddy for the floor test. #KarnatakaFloorTest

- "Finally, Arvind Kejriwal to solve Karnataka problem.

Even Days: BJP Govt, Odd Days: Congress Govt, Weekends: JD(S) Govt #KarnatakaFloorTest"

Getting memes ready for #KarnatakaFloorTest

"Teacher: What do you want to be in future? Me: a very rich guy! Teacher: How? Me: I will become Congress MLA and join BJP after elections ?? #KarnatakaFloorTest" "#KarnatakaFloorTest #FloorTest #KarnatakaElection2018. Don't miss the ending for changing MLAs :)" "Rahul gandhi must be happy like this kid"(ANI)