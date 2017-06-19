Never aimed to occupy any throne, always been grounded: AAP leader Kumar Vishwas

New Delhi: A day after hitting out at "palace politics" in the party, senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas on Sunday said he never aimed to occupy any throne and he had always been a grounded person.

Vishwas's remarks came after a meeting with the party volunteers, who will work for the party in Rajasthan. Vishwas, who was appointed Rajasthan in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) last month, held the meeting with the volunteers sitting on the ground at the party headquarters at 206, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.





Asked why he held the meeting this way, he said: "I have always sat on the ground. I have never aspired to sit on a throne nor occupy it."





He said a majority of the volunteers who attended the meeting had been part of the anti-graft movement on which the party was formed.





"We are making an attempt to reach out to the last worker in the party and seek his opinion even in the ticket distribution process," Vishwas told reporters.





Posters had appeared on Saturday outside the AAP office here demanding the Vishwas's ouster terming him a "traitor" and BJP's "close friend".





Replying to the development, Vishwas on Saturday had said "when God and party workers are giving answers", there was no need for him to respond.





He had also made a veiled attack on the party leadership saying "We did not come into existence for these conspiracies and palace politics hatched by five-six people."





Earlier, suspended AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had accused Vishwas of being an "RSS-BJP agent".





Khan had alleged that Vishwas was conspiring to break the party and plotting a coup against Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP and RSS.





Khan was later suspended from the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC).