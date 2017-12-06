Never asked Sibal to get Ayodhya case postponed: Sunni Board

New Delhi: A day after Kapil Sibal pleaded in the Supreme Court that the hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case be postponed till after the general elections in 2019, the Sunni Waqf Board whom Sibal represented in the court virtually disowned the lawyer on Wednesday.

The Sunni Waqf Board said, "Yes, Kapil Sibal is our lawyer but he is also related to a political party. His statement in the Supreme Court yesterday was wrong... we want a solution to the issue at the earliest, Haji Mehboob of the Sunni Waqf Board said.

Haji Mehboob's remarks lend credence to the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegation that Sibal behaved as an agent for the Congress party in the Supreme Court rather than as an agent for the Sunni Waqf Board who was seeking a resolution of the long-standing dispute. The Congress party, too, had on Tuesday said that Sibal's remarks did not represent its views.