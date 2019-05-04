Never seen any leader lie and deceive like PM Modi before: Siddaramaiah

[India], May 4 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "of not doing any work" and merely demanding votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing an election rally here, Siddaramaiah sharpened his attack on the BJP and said: "The BJP, in the span of five years, has not done any work. This is why they are demanding votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi, too, has not done any work for the people of the country and has merely misguided them."

Continuing his tirade against PM Modi, he said: "Why has BJP elected Prahlad Joshi from Dharwad Lok Sabha seat, if they only have to ask for votes on PM Modi's face value. I have never seen any leader lie and deceive people like PM Modi before." Siddaramaiah also challenged PM Modi to have a discussion on the work they have done over the last five years. "I have served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2013 to 2018- for five years and he, too, was the Prime Minister during that period. I challenge him to have a discussion on the work we have done." Karnataka went to polls during the second and third phases of Lok Sabha elections on April 18 and April 23, respectively. The Results will be announced on May 23. (ANI)