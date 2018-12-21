New board in Haryana for unorganised workers

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): Haryana government has decided to constitute the State Social Security Board for the socio-economic development of unorganised workers in the state.

The Board would be constituted under the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008. A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the state Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal here on Friday.

The State Social Security Board will recommend to the state government in formulating suitable schemes for unorganised sector workers and monitor such social welfare schemes for unorganised workers as are administered by the state government.

According to an official statement issued after the Cabinet meeting, the Board would review and monitor the functions performed at the district level as well as the progress of registration and issue of cards to unorganised sector workers. "It will also review the expenditure from the funds under various schemes and undertake such other functions as are assigned to it by the state government from time to time," added the statement. Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) amongst the shareholder states for the construction of Kishau and Renuka multipurpose projects on river Yamuna and its tributaries. (ANI)