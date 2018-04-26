New child sex abuse data needed: NCPCR Chairperson

New Delhi: In wake of recent cases on child rapes and sexual abuse in India, the government should conduct fresh survey on child sex abuse, child rights body NCPCR Chairperson Stuti Kacker said on Thursday.

"Earlier, people used to hesitate to open up about sexual abuses because of social stigma. But now, people are talking about facing sexual abuses in childhood. A new survey by government will help us to understand the present situation," she said.

The Women and Child Development Ministry had last conducted a study on CSA in 2007 which suggested that about 53 per cent of children have faced one or the other form of sexual abuse.

"It is more than 10 years now. If a fresh survey is conducted, many issues will be brought into light which will enable us to work accordingly. I have written three letters to the Ministry asking for a new study but unfortunately haven't got any response," said Kacker. The NCPCR had organised a conference here on "Consultation on Preventive Strategy on Child Sexual Abuse". It had carried out a crowd sourcing of suggestions for preventive measures against child sexual abuse, and received 153 suggestions, out of whhich 70 suggestions were for awareness generation. "It is horrifying when reports of rape of a few-month-old comes up. We all need to be more aware about sexual abuses faced by children. In most cases, the offender is a family member or near relative and parents need to be more careful. Girl or boy, one should not hesitate in registering a complaint," she said. Kacker however rejected a recent report which said that WCD Ministry is considering introducing compensation to boys who have survived sexual abuse in childhood based on recommendation of the NCPCR.