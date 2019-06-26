New Delhi: Man commits suicide in police custody, probe ordered

[India], May 27 (ANI): A man allegedly committed suicide in police custody in New Delhi's Bawana area.

In the incident reported on Sunday, the deceased, identified as Balraj, was called for interrogation in connection with a murder case registered against his son.

"Balraj jumped off the balcony of Bawana police station when he had gone out on the pretext of drinking water. We have not found any foul play in the incident," police said.

An enquiry has been ordered in the suicide case. Police have also suspended head-constable Praveen and attached sub-inspector Gajendra to Police Lines in the incident. A separate enquiry headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) has also been ordered in the incident.

