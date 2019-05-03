New Delhi: Police arrests 3 for murder

[India], May 3 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested three accused in a murder case which took place in New Usmanpur area of the national capital, the police said on Friday.

According to police, on May 1, a PCR call was received at New Usmanpur Police Station about Subodh Jain (42) who was found lying unconscious on the bed at his residence in Usmanpur. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

The police have arrested Priti Jain, wife of deceased Subodh who allegedly conspired the murder along with her lover Rahul Jain. Rahul had allegedly given Rs 1,50,000 to his friend Vijay Hooda to kill Subodh. Hooda has also been arrested.

"In the post mortem, doctors have said the cause of death as asphyxia due to antemortem ligature strangulation," the police said. The police have registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on May 2. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "During the investigation, it was revealed that Subodh's wife Priti used to speak frequently to Rahul Jain (30), resident of Sonipat, Haryana. Upon questioning of Rahul disclosed his relationship with Priti." "Priti and Rahul made to plan to kill Subodh. Rahul conspired with his friend Vijay. As per their plan, Priti ensured safe entry of Rahul into her house. She left her house along with her child after giving sleeping pills to Subodh and informed Rahul," he said. The police said: "Deceased Subodh was lying on the bed under drug influence. Vijay strangulated him and took out a laptop and mobile and scattered articles of almirah and left for Sonipat." "During the investigation, laptop and mobile have been recovered from Vijay along with the murder weapon (the string used to strangulate) and the car used in the crime. A key Subodh's main gate has also been recovered from accused Rahul Jain," the police further said. According to police, all three accused- Priti Jain, Rahul Jain and Vijay Hooda have confessed to their involvement in committing the crime. (ANI)