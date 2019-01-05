New Delhi World Book Fair's 27th edition kick-starts today

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): The 27th edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) began at Pragati Maidan on Saturday. The nine-day-long fair for bibliophiles will end on January 13.

NDWBF has UAE's third largest emirate Sharjah as its 2019 guest of honour. It was inaugurated by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, H.E. Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations.

The other dignitaries present in the inaugural programme were Sharjah Book Authority chairman Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Padma Shri awardee JL Kaul and authors' representative from Sharjah Habib Youseff Abdallah Al Sayegh.

The theme of 2019 is 'Book for Readers with Special Needs'. The idea behind the theme is to emphasise on inclusive learning which includes audio, silent tactile and braille books for the specially-abled. It also focuses on their achievements. In the inaugural speech, Javadekar said, "This is our real friendship, our real partnership with the Guest of Honour. The cultural ties have grown over the years." Encouraging the theme, the HRD Minister further said that this book fair is special as it focuses on the specially-abled people and their achievements. "I am honoured here today to be a part of a major calendar event. We are excited to turn this opportunity into a cross-cultural relationship not just political but social," Ameri said. Nearly 700 publishers are participating this year in the fair and more than 1300 stalls will be put up. A calendar was also launched during the first day of the event based on the theme 'Towards inclusive Learning '. At the end of the inaugural session, a book, written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Exam Warriors" was gifted to the guest of honour by Javadekar. UNESCO and United Nation India supported International We Care Film Festival on disability will showcase 45 films from 27 countries everyday from 2 to 4 pm in the book fair. Price of the tickets has been reduced this year while there will be free entry for children below 14 years, senior citizens and differently-abled. Tickets will be available online, at Pragati Maidan gate number 1 and 10 and selected metro stations. (ANI)