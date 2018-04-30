New Deputy CM terms Kathua incident 'choti si baat', clarifies later

[India], Apr. 30 (ANI): After calling Kathua rape and murder case a "choti si baat", newly-appointed Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Monday issued a clarification on his statement.

Talking to ANI, Gupta said the matter should not be hyped as it is subjudice.

"The matter of Kathua is subjudice. Now, the Supreme Court will decide on the matter, taking up the issue again and again is not good. It's not good to hype the issue. I said that there are many matters like this, there should not be an attempt to provoke the issue intentionally," he said.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister also demanded justice and stringent action for the eight-year-old victim, who was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district in January. Earlier today, on being asked about Kathua rape and murder case, Gupta said, "This is a "choti si baat" (small thing). On should not hype the issue." Gandhinagar MLA Gupta today took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir after a major reshuffle in the cabinet.(ANI)