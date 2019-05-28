New Home Secy, 5-member team will probe Vidyasagar statue desecration, says Mamata

[India], May 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the state's new Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and a five-member committee will look into the vandalism of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust earlier this month.

The bust of Vidyasagar, a 19th-century social reformer, was vandalised in clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at Vidyasagar College during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow on May 14.

As part of a major IAS reshuffle in West Bengal, Bandyopadhyay was named the new Home Secretary while Saurav Das was appointed as the State Election Commissioner.

Bandyopadhyay was the Additional Chief Secretary of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles department, while Das was the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department and the Panchayats and Rural Development Department. In addition, the West Bengal government appointed senior IPS officer Gyanwant Singh as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), law and order in place of Shiddh Nath Gupta. (ANI)