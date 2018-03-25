New India is Dr. Ambedkar's India: PM Modi

[India], Mar. 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar and said the Centre's development initiatives are in consonance with the latter's dream of India as an industrial superpower.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing the nation through the 42nd episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', said it was Dr. Ambedkar who initially pitched that industry is an effective medium by which jobs could be made available to the poorest of the poor.

"Today, the campaign of Make in India is progressing successfully in consonance with Dr. Ambedkarji's dream of India as an industrial super power; that vision of his has become our inspiration today," Prime Minister Modi said.

He said in continuance with Dr. Ambedkar's vision, smart city mission and urban mission were launched in the country to ensure that all kinds of amenities are available in the big cities and small towns of the country. Underlining Baba Saheb's strong faith in 'self-reliance', Prime Minister Modi said the Centre's monetary policy, Start-Up India and Stand Up India initiatives have become a seedbed for young innovators and young entrepreneurs. "The genesis of different river valley authorities, different water-related commissions - all these were possible due to the vision of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Today there are landmark efforts, being embarked upon for waterways and ports in our country," the Prime Minister said. He said Dr. Ambedkar is an inspiration for millions of people who belonged to backward classes and showed that it is not necessary for the person to be born in an illustrious or rich family to be successful. The Centre is also organising 'Gram-Swaraj Abhiyan,' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar from April 14 to May 5. Under the aegis of this campaign, separate programmes on village development, poverty amelioration, and social justice will be held throughout India. (ANI)