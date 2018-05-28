  1. Sify.com
New Karnataka CM meets PM Modi in Delhi

Last Updated: Mon, May 28, 2018 22:00 hrs

[India], May 28 (ANI): Newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in the national capital.

Kumaraswamy's meet with the Prime Minister was his first since taking over as the chief minister of the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka.

Earlier today, he also visited Raj Ghat and paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Upon returning to Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy is expected to extend his Cabinet ministry.

Kumaraswamy was sworn in as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 23. (ANI)



