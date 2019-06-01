New ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi visit Delhi temple

[India], May 31 (ANI): Hours after taking oath as a Cabinet Miniter, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with his wife Mridula Pradhan, paid a visit to Jagannath temple situated in Hauz Khas village of the national capital on Friday.

Apart from Pradhan, debutante central minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi also visited the shrine to seek blessings.

Pradhan, a Rajya Sabha MP, held the Petroleum and Natural Gas portfolio in Narendra Modi's first government.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, hailed for his austere lifestyle, will be a Minister of State in the government. The two ministers are representatives of Odisha - a state where the BJP gained substantially in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections. The party bagged eight parliamentary seats in the state, as to one in 2014. Besides, the BJP which got only 10 seats in the 2014 Odisha Assembly polls, upped its tally to 23 seats. (ANI)