New steel policy will create self-sufficiency in production: Steel Minister

[India], June 10 (ANI): Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on Saturday said the new National Steel Policy 2017 focusses on enhancing domestic consumption, high quality steel production and make the sector globally competitive.

Addressing a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Steel here, the Union Minister, while reflecting upon the policies of the new provision, said it lays forward the road map for the industry in the coming years and will help in harnessing the sector's untapped potential.

"The policy reflects the aspirations of domestic steel industry for achieving 300MT of steelmaking capacity by 2030-31. This translates into additional investment of about Rs. 10 lakh Crore and 1.1 Million additional workforce getting employed in the steel sector," he said.

The NSP 2017 aims at creating self-sufficiency in the steel production sector, while developing the manufacturing capabilities of the industry in order to establish global competitiveness. Owing to this, the policy envisions strengthening asset acquisition and tapping foreign investment opportunities.

Furthermore, the policy also aims at achieving cost-efficient production and domestic availability of iron ore, coking coal and natural gas. This, in turn, would enhance the domestic steel demand.

As part of the NSP, emphasis is also being laid at considering the total life cycle cost while evaluating projects rather than looking at just the upfront cost in isolation. This would encourage greater usage of steel in the public and private sectors.

The other policy mandates to provide preference to Domestically Manufactured Iron & Steel Products (DM1&SP), in Government Procurement. The policy is applicable on all government tenders where price bid is yet to be opened. DMI&SP policy provides a minimum value addition of 15 percent in notified steel products which are covered under preferential procurement.

There are provisions in the policy for waivers to all such procurements, where specific grades of steel are not manufactured in the country, or the quantities as per the demand of the project cannot be met through domestic sources. (ANI)