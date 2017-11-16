'New surrender policy for Kashmiri militants in making'

[India] Nov. 16 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government is preparing a new surrender policy for local Kashmiri militants.

This was informed by Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Munir Khan on Thursday during a press conference about the ongoing anti-terrorist Operation Kund since November 14 in the forest area of Haalan-Kund area of Qazigund, in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Replying a question, Khan said, "The government is very keen to have a new surrender policy and has sought Jammu and Kashmir police's suggestions. We are compiling our suggestions and will send to the government."

He further added, "I am sure in near future we will have a new surrender policy."

The objective of current Jammu and Kashmir rehabilitation policy is to offer facility to those terrorists who undergo a change of heart and eschew the path of violence and who also accept the integrity of India and Indian Constitution to encourage them join the mainstream and lead a normal life and contribute towards prosperity and progress of the State as well as the Nation.

The surrenderee will be entitled to benefits only when legal action has been completed, court cases decided and the person has been pronounced innocent.

The IG also said that the security forces are seriously organising counselling efforts in Kashmir Valley to thwart Pakistan's nefarious designs, which has started relentless social media campaign to lure youth to join militancy (in Kashmir).

"A very serious counselling campaign is going on in Kashmir to discourage youth to join militancy and we will get positive results in near future," Khan said.

"It is our sincere endeavour to ensure that these misguided youth come and join the mainstream. I will not single out a particular character; it is for everybody," the top cop said.

Security forces have arrested three militants during the Operation Kund.

The arrested militants are: Atta Mohammad Malik, Shams ul Wiqar and Bilal Sheikh.

Khan also said that the Operation Kund has brought to the fore the humane face of security forces, which ensured that the surrendered militants are saved and don't get into the cross-fire. (ANI)