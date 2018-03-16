New Tripura MLAs sworn in

[India] Mar 16 (ANI): Pro-tem speaker Ratan Chakraborty administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected members of Tripura Legislative assembly in Agartala on Thursday.

A total of 58 MLAs from Tripura, including Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his cabinet colleagues NC Debbarma, Ratanlal Nath, Sudip Roy Barman, Pranjit Singha Roy, Manoj Kanti Deb, Mewar Kumar Jamatia and Santana Chakma, participated in the oath-taking ceremony.

Opposition leader and former chief minister Manik Sarkar along with fifteen other MLAs of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] also took their oaths along with the ruling legislators.

Later, 35 MLAs of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and eight legislators from alliance partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) took their oaths.(ANI)