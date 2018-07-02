New weekly superfast train to start between Jammu Tawi and Sealdah

[India], July 2 (ANI): A new weekly Humsafar Superfast Express Train will be introduced to run between Jammu Tawi and Sealdah.

Regular service of Sealdah-Jammu Tawi weekly Humsafar Superfast Express train will commence on July 9 from Sealdah, while from Jammu Tawi it will commence on July 11.

The Sealdah-Jammu Tawi weekly Humsafar Superfast Express Train will run every Monday, from July 9. It will depart from Sealdah at 01.10. p.m. to arrive at Jammu Tawi at 11.30 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, the Jammu Tawi-Sealdah weekly Humsafar Superfast Express train will run every Wednesday from July 11. It will depart from Jammu Tawi at 07.25 a.m. to arrive at Sealdah at 05.45 p.m. the next day.

Comprising of sixteen AC three tier coaches, the train will stop at Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt., Sahranpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Varanasi, Mughalsarai, Gaya, Dhanbad and Asansol stations. Inaugural run of Jammu Tawi-Sealdah will be on July 3. On its inaugural run, it will depart from Jammu Tawi at 12.30 p.m. on July 3 to arrive at Sealdah at 11.45 p.m. the next day. (ANI)