New Year celebratory firing: Former JDU MLA Raju Singh sent to 7-days police custody

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): A woman critically injured in celebratory firing allegedly by BJP leader and former JDU MLA Raju Singh at a New Year's eve party here, died on Thursday even as the arrested former lawmaker was sent to seven days police custody.

The 42-year-old woman was allegedly hit by a bullet fired by Singh at a farmhouse here during a party on Monday night. She was under treatment at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj.

Singh was arrested from Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

Singh, a former Janata Dal-United MLA, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015. (ANI)