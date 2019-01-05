New Year's celebratory firing: Woman's postmortem increases trouble for ex-JD(U) MLA

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): The postmortem report of Archana Singh, who died after being hit by a bullet fired during New Year's celebration on December 31, last year by JD(U) MLA Raju Singh, stated that she was "shot by a pistol and not by a rifle".

Sources to ANI said, postmortem reports showed that the woman was "shot by a pistol and not by a rifle." It further said that the bullet entered from the left side of her temple and got stuck in her skull. Forensic details showed smashed bullet small pieces were also found during forensic examination.

The investigation conducted by the Delhi police showed that Raju Singh was firing from a pistol and his aide Hari Singh from a rifle.

On Friday, Delhi's Saket Court sent former Janta Dal-United (JDU) lawmaker Raju Singh's wife Renu Singh and his close aide Ramendra Singh to 14 days judicial custody.

During the course of hearing, Renu Singh's counsel requested the court to grant bail to his client saying that she has three children who need to be taken care of. The court will pronounce the verdict on the same tomorrow (January 5).

The Delhi Police had arrested Singh's wife and close aide for tampering of evidence. It is alleged that both Renu and Ramendra had cleaned the dance floor and destroyed other evidence after deceased Archana was shot during the New Year Party.

The police will head to Kushinagar in Gorakhpur along with accused Raju Singh and his driver Hari Singh on Saturday where the two were hiding before being arrested. Police is likely to recover clothes of all accused and would further unearth the bullet shells of the murder weapon.

According to the sources, the police on Friday visited the farmhouse along with all the accused to recreate the crime scene. They further said that more than 30 statements have been registered in the case. They are also scanning through the former lawmaker's call records to unearth more details in the crime incident.

Raju Singh was sent to 7-day police custody on Thursday after the bullet he fired allegedly hit 42-year-old woman Archana Singh at a farmhouse in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri during a New Year party.

The woman succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. After her death, the police attached Section 302 (punishment for murder) in the case.(ANI)