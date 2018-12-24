Newborn found abandoned in train's toilet in Amritsar

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): An infant was found abandoned in the toilet of Howrah Mail at Amritsar railway station on Sunday.

The baby boy was allegedly flushed down the toilet of Amritsar-Howrah Express train but was recovered alive by the sweepers while cleaning the toilet.

The sweepers told the Railway Police that a stole was found tied around the neck of the infant apparently in order to strangulate him before flushing him down the toilet.

Balbir Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Amritsar GRP said that the matter is being investigated and CCTV footage from the station are being examined. Further, the baby is admitted at the civil hospital in Amritsar.

"The baby is better now and we are investigating the matter," said Singh. (ANI)