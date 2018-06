[India], June 5 (ANI): A newborn was found abandoned on the roadside near a Masjid at Telangana's Nacharam area by two men in the early hours on Tuesday.

The two men found the kid on their way to the Masjid, following which they informed the police about it.

The child was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered under section 317 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and search for the accused is underway. (ANI)