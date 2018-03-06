Newly-appointed Meghalaya CM pitches for 'good governance'

[India] Mar 06(ANI): The newly appointed Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma laid out the priority of his government on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons Sangma said "Our priority is very clear. We want to focus on good governance which has been missing and for that we need to get everything on track.

Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad earlier today conferred the oath of office to Sangma and his 11 member cabinet.

"There are many sectors that need to be looked into and we will look into them one by one separately" Sangma added.

On being asked whether there was any threat to his coalition government, he expressed confidence and said "every party and every MLA has the right to express their opinions and we need to show respect and keep an open channel of communication and we are confident that we have the support of all the MLAs". On being asked what he thought of the outgoing Chief Minister Mukul Sangma's opinion that his government is a 'bundle of contradiction' he said that "coalition governments are always difficult to manage and the best way to manage it is to show respect for our allies. He expressed confidence and said that he wants to work with all the 60 members of the assembly to take the state forward". He concluded by saying that "the oath taking was just the beginning and the real challenge and real work starts today."(ANI)